2455 West 233rd Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 Bedroom home is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, schools, parks, and transit.

Huge master bedroom with 2 large closets.

2 Recently Remodeled bathrooms - 1 with tub, 1 with shower

Separate living and family rooms.

Kitchen with new extra large stainless steel sink, double ovens and plenty of storage.

New AC with smart thermostat.

Hardscaped backyard with covered patio and planters surrounding the home.

Newly installed tile and waterproof vinyl plank flooring.

Laundry hookups in kitchen.

Detached garage with large storage area.

No smokers. No pets.

Qualifications: Income 3x rent, no evictions, FICO score 650, pass background and reference checks.