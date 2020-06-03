All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

2455 West 233rd Street

Location

2455 West 233rd Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom home is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, schools, parks, and transit.
Huge master bedroom with 2 large closets.
2 Recently Remodeled bathrooms - 1 with tub, 1 with shower
Separate living and family rooms.
Kitchen with new extra large stainless steel sink, double ovens and plenty of storage.
New AC with smart thermostat.
Hardscaped backyard with covered patio and planters surrounding the home.
Newly installed tile and waterproof vinyl plank flooring.
Laundry hookups in kitchen.
Detached garage with large storage area.
No smokers. No pets.
Qualifications: Income 3x rent, no evictions, FICO score 650, pass background and reference checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 West 233rd Street have any available units?
2455 West 233rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2455 West 233rd Street have?
Some of 2455 West 233rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 West 233rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2455 West 233rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 West 233rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2455 West 233rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2455 West 233rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2455 West 233rd Street offers parking.
Does 2455 West 233rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2455 West 233rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 West 233rd Street have a pool?
No, 2455 West 233rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2455 West 233rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2455 West 233rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 West 233rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2455 West 233rd Street has units with dishwashers.

