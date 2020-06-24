2436 West 239th Street.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, located in desirable part of Torrance! Just a short distance from shopping centers, grocery stores, coffee shops and more. New paint-throughout , hard wood floors, and a lovely patio that is perfect for entertaining your guests. For your convenience, this unit offers stove, oven, dishwasher, etc. Two car garage included. Will consider pets with an additional pet deposit.



For more information please text Amy at (310)200-5584 or call

(310)831-0123.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.