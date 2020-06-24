All apartments in Torrance
2436 West 239th Street.
Last updated August 22 2019 at 5:56 PM

2436 West 239th Street

2436 W 239th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2436 W 239th Street, Torrance, CA 90501

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, located in desirable part of Torrance! Just a short distance from shopping centers, grocery stores, coffee shops and more. New paint-throughout , hard wood floors, and a lovely patio that is perfect for entertaining your guests. For your convenience, this unit offers stove, oven, dishwasher, etc. Two car garage included. Will consider pets with an additional pet deposit.

For more information please text Amy at (310)200-5584 or call
(310)831-0123.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2436 West 239th Street have any available units?
2436 West 239th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 West 239th Street have?
Some of 2436 West 239th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 West 239th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2436 West 239th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 West 239th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 West 239th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2436 West 239th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2436 West 239th Street offers parking.
Does 2436 West 239th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 West 239th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 West 239th Street have a pool?
No, 2436 West 239th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2436 West 239th Street have accessible units?
No, 2436 West 239th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 West 239th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 West 239th Street has units with dishwashers.

