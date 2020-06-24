2426 Cabrillo

Amenities

Remodeled move-in ready two bedroom home is what you have been waiting for. Tastefully updated kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Laminated flooring, dual pane windows, updated blinds, recessed lights and ceiling lights through out the house. Bright and airy living room and separate dining area. This rear unit offers almost single family home setting with separate garage access from ally street. Washer and dryer are provided in the garage. Spacious paved backyard and side yard are perfect for entertainment or privacy. Conveniently located in Old Torrance and it's close to shopping, schools, parks and beaches. No Pets are allowed.