Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2426 Cabrillo
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

2426 Cabrillo

2426 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2426 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled move-in ready two bedroom home is what you have been waiting for. Tastefully updated kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Laminated flooring, dual pane windows, updated blinds, recessed lights and ceiling lights through out the house. Bright and airy living room and separate dining area. This rear unit offers almost single family home setting with separate garage access from ally street. Washer and dryer are provided in the garage. Spacious paved backyard and side yard are perfect for entertainment or privacy. Conveniently located in Old Torrance and it's close to shopping, schools, parks and beaches. No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Cabrillo have any available units?
2426 Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Cabrillo have?
Some of 2426 Cabrillo's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Cabrillo pet-friendly?
No, 2426 Cabrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2426 Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 2426 Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 Cabrillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 2426 Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 2426 Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Cabrillo does not have units with dishwashers.
