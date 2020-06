Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Front unit of a great duplex. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Newer flooring, new windows, with washer and dryer in unit.

Conveniently located near Walteria Elementary School. use of the common area/yard for your bbq and outdoor dining. Trash,

sewer and water included in the rent.