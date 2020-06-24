239 Calle De Madrid

Amenities

This home, located on a quiet tree-lined street near the ocean, was custom-built for the developer. High-end materials include custom cabinets, wood beams, and iron railings. The 4 bedrooms upstairs all have balconies. In addition to a private balcony, the master bedroom also has a fireplace and a sitting area with city and ocean views. The master bathroom has a large shower and a soaking tub. Another fireplace can be found in the family room, which is also located on the 2nd level. This home has 2 heaters, 2 tankless water heaters, and solar panels. The solar panels keep electricity costs at an all-time low of $50 or less. The large roof deck boasts 360 degree views of city lights, the ocean, and the hills of Palos Verdes. Enjoy these panoramic views from a jacuzzi, which the deck has been built to sustain. Located on the 1st level, the kitchen has a walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, and breakfast nook. The kitchen opens up to another family room, in which there is a wood-burning fireplace with a gas line. The private backyard has been beautifully landscaped with succulents and other drought-friendly plants and flowers, keeping water bill costs low. The fire pit is a wonderful place to gather with friends and family in the evenings. The home is available furnished (inc TV's) for an additional cost. In addition to being just over a mile to the beach, this home is near the fabulous restaurants and shops of the Riviera Village.