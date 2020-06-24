All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

239 Calle De Madrid

239 Calle De Madrid · No Longer Available
Location

239 Calle De Madrid, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
This home, located on a quiet tree-lined street near the ocean, was custom-built for the developer. High-end materials include custom cabinets, wood beams, and iron railings. The 4 bedrooms upstairs all have balconies. In addition to a private balcony, the master bedroom also has a fireplace and a sitting area with city and ocean views. The master bathroom has a large shower and a soaking tub. Another fireplace can be found in the family room, which is also located on the 2nd level. This home has 2 heaters, 2 tankless water heaters, and solar panels. The solar panels keep electricity costs at an all-time low of $50 or less. The large roof deck boasts 360 degree views of city lights, the ocean, and the hills of Palos Verdes. Enjoy these panoramic views from a jacuzzi, which the deck has been built to sustain. Located on the 1st level, the kitchen has a walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, and breakfast nook. The kitchen opens up to another family room, in which there is a wood-burning fireplace with a gas line. The private backyard has been beautifully landscaped with succulents and other drought-friendly plants and flowers, keeping water bill costs low. The fire pit is a wonderful place to gather with friends and family in the evenings. The home is available furnished (inc TV's) for an additional cost. In addition to being just over a mile to the beach, this home is near the fabulous restaurants and shops of the Riviera Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Calle De Madrid have any available units?
239 Calle De Madrid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Calle De Madrid have?
Some of 239 Calle De Madrid's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Calle De Madrid currently offering any rent specials?
239 Calle De Madrid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Calle De Madrid pet-friendly?
No, 239 Calle De Madrid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 239 Calle De Madrid offer parking?
No, 239 Calle De Madrid does not offer parking.
Does 239 Calle De Madrid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Calle De Madrid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Calle De Madrid have a pool?
No, 239 Calle De Madrid does not have a pool.
Does 239 Calle De Madrid have accessible units?
No, 239 Calle De Madrid does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Calle De Madrid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Calle De Madrid has units with dishwashers.
