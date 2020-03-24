All apartments in Torrance
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

238 Calle De Madrid

238 Calle De Madrid · No Longer Available
Location

238 Calle De Madrid, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
This charming Hollywood Riviera home is situated on the most peaceful, tree-lined street and oozes curb appeal! As you enter through the front door, you're met with a great, open living and dining space covered with the most beautiful original hardwood floors. The kitchen to your left is wonderfully remodeled featuring self-closing drawers, decorative tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bay window in the nook lets in tons of sunlight, making it a perfect space for breakfast or coffee. Let in the ocean breeze using the front Dutch door or enjoy the cool, central air conditioning! To the right of the entryway is a hallway that leads to two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large laundry room that can be easily converted into a fourth bedroom. Just behind the sliding barn door off of the living room is the master suite, complete with a statement whitewashed brick fireplace. As you walk through the master bedroom's french doors, you're led into a fully enclosed patio. This versatile space can be used as family room, game room, gym, or whatever else your heart desires! Enjoy the beautiful views of the hills of Palos Verdes off of the rear deck. You can even practice your golf skills on the putting green below the deck in the backyard! With a detached two-car garage and the long driveway, there is plenty of room for parking and storage. Nearby schools, parks, trails, beaches, restaurants and shops all contribute to this home's prime location. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Calle De Madrid have any available units?
238 Calle De Madrid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Calle De Madrid have?
Some of 238 Calle De Madrid's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Calle De Madrid currently offering any rent specials?
238 Calle De Madrid isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Calle De Madrid pet-friendly?
No, 238 Calle De Madrid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 238 Calle De Madrid offer parking?
Yes, 238 Calle De Madrid does offer parking.
Does 238 Calle De Madrid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Calle De Madrid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Calle De Madrid have a pool?
No, 238 Calle De Madrid does not have a pool.
Does 238 Calle De Madrid have accessible units?
No, 238 Calle De Madrid does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Calle De Madrid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Calle De Madrid has units with dishwashers.
