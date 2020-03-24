238 Calle De Madrid

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking putting green garage

This charming Hollywood Riviera home is situated on the most peaceful, tree-lined street and oozes curb appeal! As you enter through the front door, you're met with a great, open living and dining space covered with the most beautiful original hardwood floors. The kitchen to your left is wonderfully remodeled featuring self-closing drawers, decorative tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bay window in the nook lets in tons of sunlight, making it a perfect space for breakfast or coffee. Let in the ocean breeze using the front Dutch door or enjoy the cool, central air conditioning! To the right of the entryway is a hallway that leads to two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large laundry room that can be easily converted into a fourth bedroom. Just behind the sliding barn door off of the living room is the master suite, complete with a statement whitewashed brick fireplace. As you walk through the master bedroom's french doors, you're led into a fully enclosed patio. This versatile space can be used as family room, game room, gym, or whatever else your heart desires! Enjoy the beautiful views of the hills of Palos Verdes off of the rear deck. You can even practice your golf skills on the putting green below the deck in the backyard! With a detached two-car garage and the long driveway, there is plenty of room for parking and storage. Nearby schools, parks, trails, beaches, restaurants and shops all contribute to this home's prime location. Come see this home today!