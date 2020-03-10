23511 Anza Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage media room

This home lives in the CitiZen South Bay Apartments community. Enjoy tree-lined streets, landscaped grounds, and close proximity to everything youre looking for.You are a 15-min drive from beautiful Torrance Beach. Rolling Hills Plaza is moments away and offers a Whole Foods, 24-hour Fitness, AMC Theatre, shopping, and eateries. Home amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, hardwood flooring, and a garaged parking space.



*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com