All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 23511 Anza Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
23511 Anza Ave
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

23511 Anza Ave

23511 Anza Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Southwood Riviera
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23511 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
media room
This home lives in the CitiZen South Bay Apartments community. Enjoy tree-lined streets, landscaped grounds, and close proximity to everything youre looking for.You are a 15-min drive from beautiful Torrance Beach. Rolling Hills Plaza is moments away and offers a Whole Foods, 24-hour Fitness, AMC Theatre, shopping, and eateries. Home amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, hardwood flooring, and a garaged parking space.

*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23511 Anza Ave have any available units?
23511 Anza Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23511 Anza Ave have?
Some of 23511 Anza Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23511 Anza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23511 Anza Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23511 Anza Ave pet-friendly?
No, 23511 Anza Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23511 Anza Ave offer parking?
Yes, 23511 Anza Ave offers parking.
Does 23511 Anza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23511 Anza Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23511 Anza Ave have a pool?
No, 23511 Anza Ave does not have a pool.
Does 23511 Anza Ave have accessible units?
No, 23511 Anza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23511 Anza Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23511 Anza Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles