2339 W 227th Street

Newer remodeled, four bedroom home with a huge backyard and new central heat and AC as well as new 200 amp electrical panel! The step down living room features a bay window and leads to the gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen is open to the family room with a fireplace surrounded by built-ins, a wet bar, and a sliding glass door to the expansive covered patio. Office and a powder room are located on the ground floor, while all three bedrooms, including a master are on the second level with a storage cabinet lined hallway. Both upstairs bathrooms have double vanities, and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Both front and back yards are nicely landscaped with a new shed in backyard, and there is plenty of space for RV parking behind the side gate. No pets, no smoking. Call Roger Hart (310)781-2000 for more info and showing.