Torrance, CA
2339 W 227th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2339 W 227th Street

2339 227th St · No Longer Available
Location

2339 227th St, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newer remodeled, four bedroom home with a huge backyard and new central heat and AC as well as new 200 amp electrical panel! The step down living room features a bay window and leads to the gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen is open to the family room with a fireplace surrounded by built-ins, a wet bar, and a sliding glass door to the expansive covered patio. Office and a powder room are located on the ground floor, while all three bedrooms, including a master are on the second level with a storage cabinet lined hallway. Both upstairs bathrooms have double vanities, and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Both front and back yards are nicely landscaped with a new shed in backyard, and there is plenty of space for RV parking behind the side gate. No pets, no smoking. Call Roger Hart (310)781-2000 for more info and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 W 227th Street have any available units?
2339 W 227th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 W 227th Street have?
Some of 2339 W 227th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 W 227th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2339 W 227th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 W 227th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2339 W 227th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2339 W 227th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2339 W 227th Street offers parking.
Does 2339 W 227th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 W 227th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 W 227th Street have a pool?
No, 2339 W 227th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2339 W 227th Street have accessible units?
No, 2339 W 227th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 W 227th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2339 W 227th Street has units with dishwashers.
