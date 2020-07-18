All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23130 Robert Road

23130 Robert Road · No Longer Available
Location

23130 Robert Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Seaside Ranchos Home in South Torrance - Property Id: 96355

Beautiful home on a large corner lot in the Seaside Ranchos neighborhood. This home is over 2600 square feet with ample indoor and outdoor entertaining space. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and the "basement" can be used as a 4th bedroom with its own bathroom or as an office/family room the options are endless. The kitchen is open to a cozy room with fireplace and utilizes the great room concept with a formal dining area as well. The master bedroom is spacious with a remodeled bathroom and has a private exit to the deck and backyard. The other two bedrooms are also spacious with room to grow. The home has a pool and a fantastic deck off of the kitchen and a backyard with hammock and room to entertain. Located in a highly desirable neighborhood with schools listed as Seaside, Calle Mayor middle school, and South high.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96355
Property Id 96355

(RLNE4649171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23130 Robert Road have any available units?
23130 Robert Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23130 Robert Road have?
Some of 23130 Robert Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23130 Robert Road currently offering any rent specials?
23130 Robert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23130 Robert Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 23130 Robert Road is pet friendly.
Does 23130 Robert Road offer parking?
No, 23130 Robert Road does not offer parking.
Does 23130 Robert Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23130 Robert Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23130 Robert Road have a pool?
Yes, 23130 Robert Road has a pool.
Does 23130 Robert Road have accessible units?
No, 23130 Robert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23130 Robert Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23130 Robert Road has units with dishwashers.
