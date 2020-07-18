23130 Robert Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Seaside Ranchos Home in South Torrance - Property Id: 96355



Beautiful home on a large corner lot in the Seaside Ranchos neighborhood. This home is over 2600 square feet with ample indoor and outdoor entertaining space. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and the "basement" can be used as a 4th bedroom with its own bathroom or as an office/family room the options are endless. The kitchen is open to a cozy room with fireplace and utilizes the great room concept with a formal dining area as well. The master bedroom is spacious with a remodeled bathroom and has a private exit to the deck and backyard. The other two bedrooms are also spacious with room to grow. The home has a pool and a fantastic deck off of the kitchen and a backyard with hammock and room to entertain. Located in a highly desirable neighborhood with schools listed as Seaside, Calle Mayor middle school, and South high.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96355

