23126 Carlow Rd

2bd/2ba house with laundry and parking - Nice size 2bd/2ba back part of a large single family home with its own private entrance right next to garage, newly remodeled kitchen with granite kitchen counter, fully equipped appliances, laminated hardwood flooring in living room, newer carpet in bedrooms, tile floor in kitchen and 2 full bathrooms, large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom in nice size and direct access to the yard, recessed lighting throughout the unit. shared 2 car garage with washer and dryer, private front yard and shared back yard. Water, Trash, and Gardener paid by owner.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Sorry, No Pets. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



(RLNE4027319)