All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 23126 Carlow Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
23126 Carlow Rd
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

23126 Carlow Rd

23126 Carlow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23126 Carlow Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2bd/2ba house with laundry and parking - Nice size 2bd/2ba back part of a large single family home with its own private entrance right next to garage, newly remodeled kitchen with granite kitchen counter, fully equipped appliances, laminated hardwood flooring in living room, newer carpet in bedrooms, tile floor in kitchen and 2 full bathrooms, large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom in nice size and direct access to the yard, recessed lighting throughout the unit. shared 2 car garage with washer and dryer, private front yard and shared back yard. Water, Trash, and Gardener paid by owner.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Sorry, No Pets. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4027319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23126 Carlow Rd have any available units?
23126 Carlow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 23126 Carlow Rd have?
Some of 23126 Carlow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23126 Carlow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23126 Carlow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23126 Carlow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 23126 Carlow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 23126 Carlow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 23126 Carlow Rd offers parking.
Does 23126 Carlow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23126 Carlow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23126 Carlow Rd have a pool?
No, 23126 Carlow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 23126 Carlow Rd have accessible units?
No, 23126 Carlow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23126 Carlow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 23126 Carlow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles