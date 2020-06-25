All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2310 W 171st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2310 W 171st Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

2310 W 171st Street

2310 W 171st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2310 W 171st St, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this charming and clean, single family home located in a sought after North Torrance neighborhood. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1+3/4 baths and 1386 square feet of living space. The roomy master bedroom comes complete with it's own bath, and is definitely an added bonus. The spacious kitchen and separate dining room are sure to be a favorite! Other special features include new carpeting, new dual vinyl windows, central heat, an attractive brick fireplace and washer/dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 W 171st Street have any available units?
2310 W 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 W 171st Street have?
Some of 2310 W 171st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 W 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2310 W 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 W 171st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2310 W 171st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2310 W 171st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2310 W 171st Street offers parking.
Does 2310 W 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 W 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 W 171st Street have a pool?
No, 2310 W 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2310 W 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 2310 W 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 W 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 W 171st Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles