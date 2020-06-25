2310 W 171st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this charming and clean, single family home located in a sought after North Torrance neighborhood. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1+3/4 baths and 1386 square feet of living space. The roomy master bedroom comes complete with it's own bath, and is definitely an added bonus. The spacious kitchen and separate dining room are sure to be a favorite! Other special features include new carpeting, new dual vinyl windows, central heat, an attractive brick fireplace and washer/dryer hookups.