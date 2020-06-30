All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

22950 Nadine Circle

22950 Nadine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22950 Nadine Circle, Torrance, CA 90505
New Horizons South Bay

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Located on the 3rd green of the golf course you will find this renovated condominium (renovated 1 year age). Up grades include the kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, sink, vinyl windows and doors, wood style laminate flooring throughout (except bathrooms and kitchen). Located in New Horizons South Bay which is a premiere age 55+ resort style community. The grounds offer a Main Clubhouse w/community room, lounge, billiard room, card room, mens and womens locker room, pool #1, golf room, picnic area putting green and 9 hole golf course. The Sport Center you will find Pool #2, spa and well equipped gymnasium w/dry sauna in each locker room. There is a ceramic and wood shop, ping pong room and lighted tennis court. Homeowners Association is very active and have many social clubs to join.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22950 Nadine Circle have any available units?
22950 Nadine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22950 Nadine Circle have?
Some of 22950 Nadine Circle's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22950 Nadine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22950 Nadine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22950 Nadine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22950 Nadine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22950 Nadine Circle offer parking?
No, 22950 Nadine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 22950 Nadine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22950 Nadine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22950 Nadine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22950 Nadine Circle has a pool.
Does 22950 Nadine Circle have accessible units?
No, 22950 Nadine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22950 Nadine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22950 Nadine Circle has units with dishwashers.

