22950 Nadine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table putting green hot tub sauna tennis court

Located on the 3rd green of the golf course you will find this renovated condominium (renovated 1 year age). Up grades include the kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, sink, vinyl windows and doors, wood style laminate flooring throughout (except bathrooms and kitchen). Located in New Horizons South Bay which is a premiere age 55+ resort style community. The grounds offer a Main Clubhouse w/community room, lounge, billiard room, card room, mens and womens locker room, pool #1, golf room, picnic area putting green and 9 hole golf course. The Sport Center you will find Pool #2, spa and well equipped gymnasium w/dry sauna in each locker room. There is a ceramic and wood shop, ping pong room and lighted tennis court. Homeowners Association is very active and have many social clubs to join.