22905 Nadine Circle

Location

22905 Nadine Circle, Torrance, CA 90505

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this lovely, bright and fresh two bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in highly desirable New Horizons retirement community! This lower unit has double paned windows and sliding doors, wood laminate flooring and granite counters in the kitchen. The front and rear patios bring the outdoors in and provide additional space to relax. This spacious unit is centrally located close to the golf course, tennis courts, pools, fitness center and clubhouse. The amenities and beautiful grounds provide endless opportunities for a quiet walk or socializing with family, friends and neighbors. Fridge, washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22905 Nadine Circle have any available units?
22905 Nadine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22905 Nadine Circle have?
Some of 22905 Nadine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22905 Nadine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22905 Nadine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22905 Nadine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22905 Nadine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22905 Nadine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22905 Nadine Circle offers parking.
Does 22905 Nadine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22905 Nadine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22905 Nadine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22905 Nadine Circle has a pool.
Does 22905 Nadine Circle have accessible units?
No, 22905 Nadine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22905 Nadine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22905 Nadine Circle has units with dishwashers.
