22905 Nadine Circle

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to this lovely, bright and fresh two bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in highly desirable New Horizons retirement community! This lower unit has double paned windows and sliding doors, wood laminate flooring and granite counters in the kitchen. The front and rear patios bring the outdoors in and provide additional space to relax. This spacious unit is centrally located close to the golf course, tennis courts, pools, fitness center and clubhouse. The amenities and beautiful grounds provide endless opportunities for a quiet walk or socializing with family, friends and neighbors. Fridge, washer and dryer included!