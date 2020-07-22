All apartments in Torrance
Torrance, CA
22902 Ladeene Avenue
22902 Ladeene Avenue

22902 Ladeene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22902 Ladeene Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
parking
bbq/grill
GORGEOUS HOME! Completely repainted, refreshed wood floors, large common bathroom with double sinks, BRAND NEW second bathroom with gorgeous fixtures, central heating, welcoming front porch you as you enter through the front door to the open living room. Just off to the right of the entry is the dining area and open kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters! The backyard is open and allows for plenty of space to enjoy a BBQ or kick a ball around. Nearby to shops, medical facilities, and the award winning South Torrance schools! Call Sandy at 310-988-8211 to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 22902 Ladeene Avenue have any available units?
22902 Ladeene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22902 Ladeene Avenue have?
Some of 22902 Ladeene Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22902 Ladeene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22902 Ladeene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22902 Ladeene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22902 Ladeene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22902 Ladeene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22902 Ladeene Avenue offers parking.
Does 22902 Ladeene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22902 Ladeene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22902 Ladeene Avenue have a pool?
No, 22902 Ladeene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22902 Ladeene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22902 Ladeene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22902 Ladeene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22902 Ladeene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
