22902 Ladeene Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel bbq/grill

GORGEOUS HOME! Completely repainted, refreshed wood floors, large common bathroom with double sinks, BRAND NEW second bathroom with gorgeous fixtures, central heating, welcoming front porch you as you enter through the front door to the open living room. Just off to the right of the entry is the dining area and open kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters! The backyard is open and allows for plenty of space to enjoy a BBQ or kick a ball around. Nearby to shops, medical facilities, and the award winning South Torrance schools! Call Sandy at 310-988-8211 to schedule a showing.