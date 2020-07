Amenities

New Horizons is a Senior Complex reserved for those age 55+. This Resort Community has a 9 hole golf course, 2 pools, spa, lighted tennis court, gym, craft shops and club house with outdoor BBQ area. This one level Bungalow Style has no neighbors above. The unit has been updated in the past including the kitchen and bathrooms, newer dual pane windows, freshly painted and new carpeting. Adjacent to the Tennis court and parking close by.