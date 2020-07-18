All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 22714 Evalyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
22714 Evalyn Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

22714 Evalyn Ave

22714 Evalyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22714 Evalyn Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - South Torrance - For rent is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house located in south Torrance. Formal living and dining room upon entry with fireplace. Open kitchen and family room with second fireplace. All wood and tile floors throughout. House comes complete with all appliances; refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Large 2 car attached garage. Huge backyard with both concrete and grassy areas. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment please call us at 424-404-0803.

(RLNE4679685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22714 Evalyn Ave have any available units?
22714 Evalyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22714 Evalyn Ave have?
Some of 22714 Evalyn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22714 Evalyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22714 Evalyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22714 Evalyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22714 Evalyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22714 Evalyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22714 Evalyn Ave offers parking.
Does 22714 Evalyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22714 Evalyn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22714 Evalyn Ave have a pool?
No, 22714 Evalyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22714 Evalyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 22714 Evalyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22714 Evalyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22714 Evalyn Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles