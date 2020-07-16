227 Paseo De Granada

Amenities

Custom home built for the Developer by Patru with "Best Built Construction Inc." and Design by Miku with "Dream Home Designs Inc." No expense was spared on this home. This home offers one of the finest ocean, city, Queen's Necklace, Marina and sunset views. Built with best materials like, blue lumber(mold and termite resistant, mold resistant drywall) Dark wood planks throughout the house, custom cabinets, wood beams, iron railings, 3 balconies, two masters (one on each level), large roof deck, dream kitchen with walk in pantry and Viking appliances including a built in coffee maker. Large finished basement with Home Theater, 3/4 bath and lots of space for games etc. and separate entry from the rear by the pool. Two master bedrooms, one an each level. Upstairs master br with fireplace, surround sound, balconies with great views, master bath with soaking tub, steam shower with jets and Toto washlet. NOVH2O house water filter, two thankless water heaters with circular water pump. Speakers installed throughout the house including basement, roof deck and by the pool area. Exterior commercial grade heaters, fire pit, in ground salt water pool and spa and Views to Die for from every level. Total SQ Ft including finished basement is approximately 5,383 Great location! Close to the ocean and Riviera Village. A MUST SEE!!