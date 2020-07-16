All apartments in Torrance
227 Paseo De Granada

227 Paseo De Granada · No Longer Available
Location

227 Paseo De Granada, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Custom home built for the Developer by Patru with "Best Built Construction Inc." and Design by Miku with "Dream Home Designs Inc." No expense was spared on this home. This home offers one of the finest ocean, city, Queen's Necklace, Marina and sunset views. Built with best materials like, blue lumber(mold and termite resistant, mold resistant drywall) Dark wood planks throughout the house, custom cabinets, wood beams, iron railings, 3 balconies, two masters (one on each level), large roof deck, dream kitchen with walk in pantry and Viking appliances including a built in coffee maker. Large finished basement with Home Theater, 3/4 bath and lots of space for games etc. and separate entry from the rear by the pool. Two master bedrooms, one an each level. Upstairs master br with fireplace, surround sound, balconies with great views, master bath with soaking tub, steam shower with jets and Toto washlet. NOVH2O house water filter, two thankless water heaters with circular water pump. Speakers installed throughout the house including basement, roof deck and by the pool area. Exterior commercial grade heaters, fire pit, in ground salt water pool and spa and Views to Die for from every level. Total SQ Ft including finished basement is approximately 5,383 Great location! Close to the ocean and Riviera Village. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Paseo De Granada have any available units?
227 Paseo De Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Paseo De Granada have?
Some of 227 Paseo De Granada's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Paseo De Granada currently offering any rent specials?
227 Paseo De Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Paseo De Granada pet-friendly?
No, 227 Paseo De Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 227 Paseo De Granada offer parking?
Yes, 227 Paseo De Granada offers parking.
Does 227 Paseo De Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Paseo De Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Paseo De Granada have a pool?
Yes, 227 Paseo De Granada has a pool.
Does 227 Paseo De Granada have accessible units?
No, 227 Paseo De Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Paseo De Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Paseo De Granada has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

