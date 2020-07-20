22633 Nadine Circle

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Live Inspired - The location - The resort community of New Horizons - Amenities include the 9 hole Golf Course, Main Clubhouse with lounge, billiard room, community center with full kitchen, golf room, card room, picnic area and putting green. At the sports center complex you will find the second pool and spa, modern gym with well maintained equipment, His and Hers locker rooms with saunas, ceramic shop, wood shop, ping pong room and tennis court.

The Condo - The upgrades include: Kitchen cabinets are newer and the counter tops are corian. The fireplace has a custom mantel, the bi-fold doors were replaced with custom sliders. The bathroom cabinets are also upgraded and have corian counters. The two ourdoor patios are attached. There is a detached one car garage with lots of street parking close by. The New Horizons Home Owner Association sponsors many social clubs and monthly activities. Your new life begins with a Community and home that inspires you. This is a senior complex reserved for those age 55+.