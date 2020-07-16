All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 22626 Fonthill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
22626 Fonthill Avenue
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

22626 Fonthill Avenue

22626 Fonthill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22626 Fonthill Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Palo del Amo

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Marble Estates home is for those who want a sparkling clean, move-in-condition home in a quiet idyllic neighborhood. The living space is amazing with a huge eat-in kitchen, large living/dining room that opens to the beautifully manicured yard. The fabulous back yard is appointed with a good-size grassy area as well as plenty of space for sitting, eating, and entertaining. A generous sized family room also leading to the magnificent back yard adds even more wonderful living space. This home has been lovingly updated with quality materials including recessed lights, double pane windows, new vinyl floors, and new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy remodeled bathrooms and tons of storage. Feel comfortable knowing that this marvelous home also comes with all new electrical, plumbing, and furnace. With excellent schools and tranquil neighborhood, this family friendly home is a special place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22626 Fonthill Avenue have any available units?
22626 Fonthill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22626 Fonthill Avenue have?
Some of 22626 Fonthill Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22626 Fonthill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22626 Fonthill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22626 Fonthill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22626 Fonthill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22626 Fonthill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22626 Fonthill Avenue offers parking.
Does 22626 Fonthill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22626 Fonthill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22626 Fonthill Avenue have a pool?
No, 22626 Fonthill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22626 Fonthill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22626 Fonthill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22626 Fonthill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22626 Fonthill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles