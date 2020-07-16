22626 Fonthill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Marble Estates home is for those who want a sparkling clean, move-in-condition home in a quiet idyllic neighborhood. The living space is amazing with a huge eat-in kitchen, large living/dining room that opens to the beautifully manicured yard. The fabulous back yard is appointed with a good-size grassy area as well as plenty of space for sitting, eating, and entertaining. A generous sized family room also leading to the magnificent back yard adds even more wonderful living space. This home has been lovingly updated with quality materials including recessed lights, double pane windows, new vinyl floors, and new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy remodeled bathrooms and tons of storage. Feel comfortable knowing that this marvelous home also comes with all new electrical, plumbing, and furnace. With excellent schools and tranquil neighborhood, this family friendly home is a special place to live!