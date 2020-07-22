22621 Maple Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2-Bedroom Home in Senior Community - AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY 55+



2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths

Bungalow unit in large golf resort style senior community with a lot of common area amenities including pool, hot tub, lounge, billiards room, and library.

Beautiful garden setting.

Hardwood and tile flooring throughout with new carpet in one bedroom.

Appliances included are washer and dryer, electric stove/range, dishwasher, microwave range hood.

Granite countertops.

Window blinds throughout

Large living room with fireplace

Private patio areas at front and rear entrances.

1 Space parking in shared garage.



No Pets Allowed



