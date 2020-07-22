22621 Maple Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Home in Senior Community - AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY 55+
2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths
Bungalow unit in large golf resort style senior community with a lot of common area amenities including pool, hot tub, lounge, billiards room, and library.
Beautiful garden setting.
Hardwood and tile flooring throughout with new carpet in one bedroom.
Appliances included are washer and dryer, electric stove/range, dishwasher, microwave range hood.
Granite countertops.
Window blinds throughout
Large living room with fireplace
Private patio areas at front and rear entrances.
1 Space parking in shared garage.
Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St. #100, Torrance, CA 90501
No Pets Allowed
