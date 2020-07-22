All apartments in Torrance
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

22621 Maple Ave

22621 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22621 Maple Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
New Horizons South Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Home in Senior Community - AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY 55+

2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths
Bungalow unit in large golf resort style senior community with a lot of common area amenities including pool, hot tub, lounge, billiards room, and library.
Beautiful garden setting.
Hardwood and tile flooring throughout with new carpet in one bedroom.
Appliances included are washer and dryer, electric stove/range, dishwasher, microwave range hood.
Granite countertops.
Window blinds throughout
Large living room with fireplace
Private patio areas at front and rear entrances.
1 Space parking in shared garage.

Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St. #100, Torrance, CA 90501

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5469682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22621 Maple Ave have any available units?
22621 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22621 Maple Ave have?
Some of 22621 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22621 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22621 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22621 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 22621 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22621 Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22621 Maple Ave offers parking.
Does 22621 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22621 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22621 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 22621 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 22621 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 22621 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22621 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22621 Maple Ave has units with dishwashers.
