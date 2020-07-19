All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22225 Linda Drive

22225 Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22225 Linda Drive, Torrance, CA 90505
Seaside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely one level home is located in a desireable area of Torrance - W of Palos Verdes Blvd and S of Camino Real. Linda is a short street with low traffic. The home has recently been painted and the wood floors have been refinished. New fencing was installed and the yard has been landscaped with drought resistant plants and decomposed granite. The master suite has plenty of closets and an upgraded master bath. The separate laundry room has cabinets, shelves, and a back door with a little pet flap that opens to the back yard. There are wall air conditioners in the living room and the master bedroom. A new garage door will be installed next week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22225 Linda Drive have any available units?
22225 Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22225 Linda Drive have?
Some of 22225 Linda Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22225 Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22225 Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22225 Linda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22225 Linda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22225 Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22225 Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 22225 Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22225 Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22225 Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 22225 Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22225 Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 22225 Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22225 Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22225 Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
