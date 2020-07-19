22225 Linda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely one level home is located in a desireable area of Torrance - W of Palos Verdes Blvd and S of Camino Real. Linda is a short street with low traffic. The home has recently been painted and the wood floors have been refinished. New fencing was installed and the yard has been landscaped with drought resistant plants and decomposed granite. The master suite has plenty of closets and an upgraded master bath. The separate laundry room has cabinets, shelves, and a back door with a little pet flap that opens to the back yard. There are wall air conditioners in the living room and the master bedroom. A new garage door will be installed next week.