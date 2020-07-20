All apartments in Torrance
2213 W 237 Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

2213 W 237 Street

2213 W 237th St · No Longer Available
Location

2213 W 237th St, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built 2018 South facing home 3 car garage 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms! Views of the Palos Verdes peninsula from living room, this beauty boasts wide plank hardwood floors throughout main living areas, large spacious private shaded covered balcony off kitchen & living area allows easy access to enjoy our beach city climate anytime of the day or night. South facing home also allows enjoyment on the front patio to take advantage of our daily breeze and enjoy afternoons, evenings with friends, family or just you. Prevalent pride of ownership on this block. Placement of this home allows privacy and it is the best location of the recently built project. Kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless steel GE appliances, self cleaning gas range, microwave, & exhaust hood, kitchen cabinets using maple wood construction & full extension drawers with soft close glide. Newer stackable washer and dryer are include for use with this lease! Bathroom vanity with quartz counter tops & brushed nickel fixtures. Home is pre-wired with cat5e & RG6, windows vinyl with low E dual glaze, recessed lighting throughout home, HVAC system forced air heat and air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 W 237 Street have any available units?
2213 W 237 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 W 237 Street have?
Some of 2213 W 237 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 W 237 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2213 W 237 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 W 237 Street pet-friendly?
No, 2213 W 237 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2213 W 237 Street offer parking?
Yes, 2213 W 237 Street offers parking.
Does 2213 W 237 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 W 237 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 W 237 Street have a pool?
No, 2213 W 237 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2213 W 237 Street have accessible units?
No, 2213 W 237 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 W 237 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 W 237 Street has units with dishwashers.
