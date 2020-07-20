2213 W 237 Street

Amenities

Built 2018 South facing home 3 car garage 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms! Views of the Palos Verdes peninsula from living room, this beauty boasts wide plank hardwood floors throughout main living areas, large spacious private shaded covered balcony off kitchen & living area allows easy access to enjoy our beach city climate anytime of the day or night. South facing home also allows enjoyment on the front patio to take advantage of our daily breeze and enjoy afternoons, evenings with friends, family or just you. Prevalent pride of ownership on this block. Placement of this home allows privacy and it is the best location of the recently built project. Kitchen has quartz counter tops, stainless steel GE appliances, self cleaning gas range, microwave, & exhaust hood, kitchen cabinets using maple wood construction & full extension drawers with soft close glide. Newer stackable washer and dryer are include for use with this lease! Bathroom vanity with quartz counter tops & brushed nickel fixtures. Home is pre-wired with cat5e & RG6, windows vinyl with low E dual glaze, recessed lighting throughout home, HVAC system forced air heat and air conditioning.