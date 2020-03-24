22017 Ladeene Ave

Amenities

West Torrance 4 Bdrm 4BA House - Property Id: 59171



2 story, 4 Bdrm 4 BA , 2 living rooms, 2 dens. Washer/dryer hookup, detached garage. Huge enclosed backyard. Upstairs balcony. Plenty of parking. Open and Sunny upstairs layout. Tile/carpet, New paint/carpet, new dishwasher, recently remodeled downstairs kitchen, and an upstairs bathroom. Near Del Amo Shopping Center, Little Company of Mary, West High School, Jefferson Middle School and Anza Elementary School. No Smoking. No pets. Ask for Mar and April Move-In Special!!

Property Id 59171



No Pets Allowed



