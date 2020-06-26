All apartments in Torrance
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:43 PM

2176 El Dorado Street

2176 El Dorado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2176 El Dorado Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Move in special Half off 1st months rent
- Two Story Townhouse
- Tile Floor in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Just Deep Cleaned Carpet in Bedrooms
- Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Appliances Included: Oven, Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge (Not Warranted)
- Central Heat
- Fireplace in Living Room
- High Vaulted Ceilings
- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups
- Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Back Yard with Patio
- No Utilities Included

- No Pets
- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 El Dorado Street have any available units?
2176 El Dorado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2176 El Dorado Street have?
Some of 2176 El Dorado Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 El Dorado Street currently offering any rent specials?
2176 El Dorado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 El Dorado Street pet-friendly?
No, 2176 El Dorado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2176 El Dorado Street offer parking?
Yes, 2176 El Dorado Street offers parking.
Does 2176 El Dorado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2176 El Dorado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 El Dorado Street have a pool?
No, 2176 El Dorado Street does not have a pool.
Does 2176 El Dorado Street have accessible units?
No, 2176 El Dorado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 El Dorado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2176 El Dorado Street has units with dishwashers.
