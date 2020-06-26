2176 El Dorado Street

Amenities
- Move in special Half off 1st months rent
- Two Story Townhouse
- Tile Floor in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Just Deep Cleaned Carpet in Bedrooms
- Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Appliances Included: Oven, Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge (Not Warranted)
- Central Heat
- Fireplace in Living Room
- High Vaulted Ceilings
- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups
- Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Back Yard with Patio
- No Utilities Included
- No Pets
- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.