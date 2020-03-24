Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

214 Camino del Campo Available 01/27/20 **Coming Soon** 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Lower Hollywood Riviera - First time on the rental market, located in the tree lined streets of the Hollywood Riviera. Unique Mid Century 3 Bedroom Home on huge corner lot.

High ceilings and picture windows in living area, new laminate wood floors. Kitchen with breakfast bar counter, built in stove top, recessed lights, adjacent dining area and wall to wall windows overlooking the sunny South facing back yard patio.

Master Suite with views of private patio. Custom built-ins in hallway and bedrooms for lots of storage and organization.

Attached 2 car garage. Laundry Room, and Lots of Storage.

A few minutes walk (89 walk score) to Riviera Village, bike paths, less than a mile to the beach!

Small Pet Considered - Submit Application.

One Year Lease

No Smoking

Available Late January 2020

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE5451927)