All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 214 Camino del Campo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
214 Camino del Campo
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

214 Camino del Campo

214 Camino Del Campo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

214 Camino Del Campo, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
214 Camino del Campo Available 01/27/20 **Coming Soon** 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Lower Hollywood Riviera - First time on the rental market, located in the tree lined streets of the Hollywood Riviera. Unique Mid Century 3 Bedroom Home on huge corner lot.
High ceilings and picture windows in living area, new laminate wood floors. Kitchen with breakfast bar counter, built in stove top, recessed lights, adjacent dining area and wall to wall windows overlooking the sunny South facing back yard patio.
Master Suite with views of private patio. Custom built-ins in hallway and bedrooms for lots of storage and organization.
Attached 2 car garage. Laundry Room, and Lots of Storage.
A few minutes walk (89 walk score) to Riviera Village, bike paths, less than a mile to the beach!
Small Pet Considered - Submit Application.
One Year Lease
No Smoking
Available Late January 2020
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE5451927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Camino del Campo have any available units?
214 Camino del Campo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Camino del Campo have?
Some of 214 Camino del Campo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Camino del Campo currently offering any rent specials?
214 Camino del Campo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Camino del Campo pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Camino del Campo is pet friendly.
Does 214 Camino del Campo offer parking?
Yes, 214 Camino del Campo offers parking.
Does 214 Camino del Campo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Camino del Campo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Camino del Campo have a pool?
No, 214 Camino del Campo does not have a pool.
Does 214 Camino del Campo have accessible units?
No, 214 Camino del Campo does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Camino del Campo have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Camino del Campo does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles