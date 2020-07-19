2130 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub sauna

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhouse is located in a gated community. Remodeled kitchen with recessed lights and dramatic black granite and stainless steel appliances. Pergo Flooring connects kitchen to open dining room, living room with fireplace. Freshly painted interior. Popular floor plan with direct entry into attached two-car garage. Sliding glass doors leading to enclosed patio. All bedrooms are upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Bright and light master suite features an open beams and high vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, private viewing deck and remodeled master bathroom. Washer and dryer hook-up located in garage. Security gated complex has lush lawn and pathways, pool, spa, sauna and recreation room. Conveniently close to Wilson Park, restaurants, shopping and schools.