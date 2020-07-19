All apartments in Torrance
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

2130 Plaza Del Amo

2130 Plaza Del Amo · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhouse is located in a gated community. Remodeled kitchen with recessed lights and dramatic black granite and stainless steel appliances. Pergo Flooring connects kitchen to open dining room, living room with fireplace. Freshly painted interior. Popular floor plan with direct entry into attached two-car garage. Sliding glass doors leading to enclosed patio. All bedrooms are upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Bright and light master suite features an open beams and high vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, private viewing deck and remodeled master bathroom. Washer and dryer hook-up located in garage. Security gated complex has lush lawn and pathways, pool, spa, sauna and recreation room. Conveniently close to Wilson Park, restaurants, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2130 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2130 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Plaza Del Amo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2130 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Plaza Del Amo offers parking.
Does 2130 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Plaza Del Amo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2130 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 2130 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2130 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Plaza Del Amo has units with dishwashers.
