2114 Atwood Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

This beautiful free standing patio home is located in the private gated "South Bayport"complex and features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with 2,534 square feet of spacious living space. Newer interior paint,one year new carpet,beautiful remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Step down living room, family room with wet bar and sliding glass doors to private backyard.Double pane windows throughout and the newer central air conditioner unit will keep your family cool through the hot summer days. This complex offers, a park with playground, a clubhouse with kitchen, full size swimming pool and spa.