2114 Atwood Way
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

2114 Atwood Way

2114 Atwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Atwood Way, Torrance, CA 90503
South Bayport

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful free standing patio home is located in the private gated "South Bayport"complex and features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with 2,534 square feet of spacious living space. Newer interior paint,one year new carpet,beautiful remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Step down living room, family room with wet bar and sliding glass doors to private backyard.Double pane windows throughout and the newer central air conditioner unit will keep your family cool through the hot summer days. This complex offers, a park with playground, a clubhouse with kitchen, full size swimming pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

