All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 21076 Tomlee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
21076 Tomlee Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

21076 Tomlee Avenue

21076 Tomlee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21076 Tomlee Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Pacific Colony

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Bright and beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath with extra den upstairs total an estimated 2752 SF in the gated community "Pacific Colony" in west Torrance. Cherry wood Brazilian teak hardwood floors, newer carpet upstairs. Newly painted. Bedroom on main floor and full bath shower on main floor. Main floor bathroom includes handicap accessible shower tub. House is located near the community pool, with views of the community pool. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, and spa. Torrance School District of award winning Bishop Montgomery, West High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21076 Tomlee Avenue have any available units?
21076 Tomlee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21076 Tomlee Avenue have?
Some of 21076 Tomlee Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21076 Tomlee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21076 Tomlee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21076 Tomlee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21076 Tomlee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21076 Tomlee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21076 Tomlee Avenue offers parking.
Does 21076 Tomlee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21076 Tomlee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21076 Tomlee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21076 Tomlee Avenue has a pool.
Does 21076 Tomlee Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 21076 Tomlee Avenue has accessible units.
Does 21076 Tomlee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21076 Tomlee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles