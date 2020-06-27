21076 Tomlee Avenue

Amenities

Bright and beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath with extra den upstairs total an estimated 2752 SF in the gated community "Pacific Colony" in west Torrance. Cherry wood Brazilian teak hardwood floors, newer carpet upstairs. Newly painted. Bedroom on main floor and full bath shower on main floor. Main floor bathroom includes handicap accessible shower tub. House is located near the community pool, with views of the community pool. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, and spa. Torrance School District of award winning Bishop Montgomery, West High school.