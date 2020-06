Amenities

Location! Location! Location! WEST TORRANCE MOVE-IN-READY!!! New interior paint throughout! Laminate flooring throughout in living room, dining area, kitchen, and new in bedrooms. Unit is located on the first floor. A quiet street and a mini-courtyard with lots of flowers will welcome you home... Only four units sharing a community laundry room. You will have one garage space and one assigned parking space. Sorry, NO PETS allowed.