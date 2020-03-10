21023 Donora Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated courtyard range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Welcome home to this West Torrance charmer. Walking distance to Award Winning California Distinguished, Torrance Unified Schools. Quaint unit within a private four unit building, one level, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom and newly upgraded. Enter through a beautiful courtyard in your living room. The dining room opens to the kitchen and living room with picturesque window. The kitchen has newly painted cabinets and lots of counter space. Nice hallway bathroom with white shaker vanity. The master bedroom is bright with it's own master bathroom. Bright floor plan features laminate wood flooring throughout, and energy efficient recessed lighting, with some dimmer switches. This home has 1 car space within a shared garage. Centrally located near the Redondo Beach Pier, Del Amo Mall, restaurants, grocery stores, and hospitals. Sorry no pets accepted. To apply go to the Rentspree link: https://apply.link/39rufZH