Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
21023 Donora Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

21023 Donora Avenue

21023 Donora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21023 Donora Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome home to this West Torrance charmer. Walking distance to Award Winning California Distinguished, Torrance Unified Schools. Quaint unit within a private four unit building, one level, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom and newly upgraded. Enter through a beautiful courtyard in your living room. The dining room opens to the kitchen and living room with picturesque window. The kitchen has newly painted cabinets and lots of counter space. Nice hallway bathroom with white shaker vanity. The master bedroom is bright with it's own master bathroom. Bright floor plan features laminate wood flooring throughout, and energy efficient recessed lighting, with some dimmer switches. This home has 1 car space within a shared garage. Centrally located near the Redondo Beach Pier, Del Amo Mall, restaurants, grocery stores, and hospitals. Sorry no pets accepted. To apply go to the Rentspree link: https://apply.link/39rufZH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21023 Donora Avenue have any available units?
21023 Donora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21023 Donora Avenue have?
Some of 21023 Donora Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21023 Donora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21023 Donora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21023 Donora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21023 Donora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21023 Donora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21023 Donora Avenue offers parking.
Does 21023 Donora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21023 Donora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21023 Donora Avenue have a pool?
No, 21023 Donora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21023 Donora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21023 Donora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21023 Donora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21023 Donora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

