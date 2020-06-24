All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2064 Artesia Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2064 Artesia Boulevard
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:02 PM

2064 Artesia Boulevard

2064 Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2064 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Granite counter tops and tiled floors throughout the Kitchen, bathrooms and entry way. The kitchen has dishwasher, built in microwave. Good sized master bedroom with a Jacuzzi bathtub shower combo and large walk-in closet with plenty of storage. The second bedroom has its very own private patio. Light, bright and open floor plan on the main level with sliding doors leading to the covered balcony. Great for entertaining and BBQ's. Bonus room of the two Car garage with Laundry and Storage. Easy access to major freeways 91, 405 etc. Walk to shopping and restaurants. Highly rated Torrance school district. New Laminated flooring and New paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
2064 Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 2064 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2064 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2064 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2064 Artesia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2064 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 Artesia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2064 Artesia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2064 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2064 Artesia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles