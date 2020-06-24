2064 Artesia Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Granite counter tops and tiled floors throughout the Kitchen, bathrooms and entry way. The kitchen has dishwasher, built in microwave. Good sized master bedroom with a Jacuzzi bathtub shower combo and large walk-in closet with plenty of storage. The second bedroom has its very own private patio. Light, bright and open floor plan on the main level with sliding doors leading to the covered balcony. Great for entertaining and BBQ's. Bonus room of the two Car garage with Laundry and Storage. Easy access to major freeways 91, 405 etc. Walk to shopping and restaurants. Highly rated Torrance school district. New Laminated flooring and New paint.