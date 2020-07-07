All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 20440 Roslin Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
20440 Roslin Ave.
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:55 PM

20440 Roslin Ave.

20440 Roslin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Delthome
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20440 Roslin Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for long-term rent is an immaculate home with West Torrance school designation (home school for elementary: Victor, middle school: Bert Lynn, highschool: West Torrance High). Spacious 4 bed/3 bath home with an open floorplan, beautifully remodeled kitchen with marble backsplash, quartz countertops, custom moldings, new kitchen appliances, large farmers sink, and low maintenance yards with fake grass in the front and back. There is a 3 car garage, ample storage inside the home, and two master bedrooms (with ensuite bathrooms). One bedroom upstairs for better privacy. Samsung washer and dryer in the garage will be available for tenant use as well as a spare refrigerator (in addition to one in the kitchen) in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20440 Roslin Ave. have any available units?
20440 Roslin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 20440 Roslin Ave. have?
Some of 20440 Roslin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20440 Roslin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20440 Roslin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20440 Roslin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 20440 Roslin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 20440 Roslin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 20440 Roslin Ave. offers parking.
Does 20440 Roslin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20440 Roslin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20440 Roslin Ave. have a pool?
No, 20440 Roslin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 20440 Roslin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20440 Roslin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20440 Roslin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20440 Roslin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles