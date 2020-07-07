20440 Roslin Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for long-term rent is an immaculate home with West Torrance school designation (home school for elementary: Victor, middle school: Bert Lynn, highschool: West Torrance High). Spacious 4 bed/3 bath home with an open floorplan, beautifully remodeled kitchen with marble backsplash, quartz countertops, custom moldings, new kitchen appliances, large farmers sink, and low maintenance yards with fake grass in the front and back. There is a 3 car garage, ample storage inside the home, and two master bedrooms (with ensuite bathrooms). One bedroom upstairs for better privacy. Samsung washer and dryer in the garage will be available for tenant use as well as a spare refrigerator (in addition to one in the kitchen) in the garage.