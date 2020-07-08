All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

20310 Anza Avenue

Location

20310 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled Town Home in prime location of West Torrance. Large bright living room with gas fireplace laminated wood floors smooth ceilings with recess lights. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and island open to dinning room and includes side by side fridge. Private patio off dinning room. Second level includes 2 Br and two baths. Master bedroom has 2 closets and remodeled bathroom. Includes newer stackable washer and Dreyer. 2nd bedroom also has full bath remodeled. Gated subterranean parking for 2 cars and storage cabinets & direct access to private patio. This unit is located in private and gated community at the Patio Del Sol Complex in West Torrance. Great location close to shopping, restaurants,schools, and 1 mile to the beach. Water including hot water, trash and HOA is included.
Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20310 Anza Avenue have any available units?
20310 Anza Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 20310 Anza Avenue have?
Some of 20310 Anza Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20310 Anza Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20310 Anza Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20310 Anza Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20310 Anza Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 20310 Anza Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20310 Anza Avenue offers parking.
Does 20310 Anza Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20310 Anza Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20310 Anza Avenue have a pool?
No, 20310 Anza Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20310 Anza Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20310 Anza Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20310 Anza Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20310 Anza Avenue has units with dishwashers.

