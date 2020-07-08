20310 Anza Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled Town Home in prime location of West Torrance. Large bright living room with gas fireplace laminated wood floors smooth ceilings with recess lights. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and island open to dinning room and includes side by side fridge. Private patio off dinning room. Second level includes 2 Br and two baths. Master bedroom has 2 closets and remodeled bathroom. Includes newer stackable washer and Dreyer. 2nd bedroom also has full bath remodeled. Gated subterranean parking for 2 cars and storage cabinets & direct access to private patio. This unit is located in private and gated community at the Patio Del Sol Complex in West Torrance. Great location close to shopping, restaurants,schools, and 1 mile to the beach. Water including hot water, trash and HOA is included.

