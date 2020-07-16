All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2026 Arlington Avenue

2026 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2026 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent***
***Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information***

Address: 2026 Arlington Ave, Torrance, CA 90501
- Rent: $2,400/month
- Deposit: $2,800 (On Approved Credit)
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Aprox 1,250 square feet

Amenities:
- Rear Detached Upstairs Unit in a Duplex
- Access to the property is from the alley
- New Plank Flooring Throughout
- New Appliances: Stainless Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Fridge (Not Warranted)
- New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops
- New Paint
- New Bathroom Vanities and Fixtures
- Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans
- Washer and Dryer in Garage (Not Warranted)
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Central Heating
- 2 Car Garage Included
- No Utilities Included

*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 11/27/2018. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

