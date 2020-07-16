2026 Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Address: 2026 Arlington Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

- Rent: $2,400/month

- Deposit: $2,800 (On Approved Credit)

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Aprox 1,250 square feet



Amenities:

- Rear Detached Upstairs Unit in a Duplex

- Access to the property is from the alley

- New Plank Flooring Throughout

- New Appliances: Stainless Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Fridge (Not Warranted)

- New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops

- New Paint

- New Bathroom Vanities and Fixtures

- Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans

- Washer and Dryer in Garage (Not Warranted)

- Plenty of Storage Space

- Central Heating

- 2 Car Garage Included

- No Utilities Included



*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



