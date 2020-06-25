All apartments in Torrance
Location

19933 Tomlee Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Pacific South Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
One of the finest West Torrance neighborhood! This thoroughly remodeled home is bright and clean and ready for move in. 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms up. Large master suite is bright with retreat area and remodeled bathroom. 2 other bedrooms with Jack and Jill full bathroom. Laundry room ( with washer and Dryer provided with no warranties), Bright living room with 2 skylights, fireplace. Dining room/area adjacent to living room. Hardwood floors through out 1st floor and carpet in all bedrooms and 2nd floor. Plantation shutters on all window coverings, double paned windows to keep cool during the summer months when A/C is on and to keep warm in the winter. Close to beach, walking distance to park, West High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19933 Tomlee Avenue have any available units?
19933 Tomlee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 19933 Tomlee Avenue have?
Some of 19933 Tomlee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19933 Tomlee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19933 Tomlee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19933 Tomlee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19933 Tomlee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 19933 Tomlee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19933 Tomlee Avenue offers parking.
Does 19933 Tomlee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19933 Tomlee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19933 Tomlee Avenue have a pool?
No, 19933 Tomlee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19933 Tomlee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19933 Tomlee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19933 Tomlee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19933 Tomlee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
