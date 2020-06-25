19933 Tomlee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

One of the finest West Torrance neighborhood! This thoroughly remodeled home is bright and clean and ready for move in. 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms up. Large master suite is bright with retreat area and remodeled bathroom. 2 other bedrooms with Jack and Jill full bathroom. Laundry room ( with washer and Dryer provided with no warranties), Bright living room with 2 skylights, fireplace. Dining room/area adjacent to living room. Hardwood floors through out 1st floor and carpet in all bedrooms and 2nd floor. Plantation shutters on all window coverings, double paned windows to keep cool during the summer months when A/C is on and to keep warm in the winter. Close to beach, walking distance to park, West High.