Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

19929 Talisman

19929 Talisman Street · No Longer Available
Location

19929 Talisman Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath West Torrance Home - This is beautiful 3 bed 1 bath MUST SEE home is located in the desirable area of West Torrance (zip code 90503)

All Appliances included - Washer Dryer, refrigerator, microwave, built in oven and counter stove top.

Updated bathroom and kitchen, neutral fresh paint and TONS of storage!

Original hardwood floors in hall dining and living room. New tile in bathroom and kitchen, carpeted bedrooms

This home boast a large grassy backyard perfect for summertime entertaining.

Elementary School:Towers
Intermediate School: Bert Lynn
High School: West High

Lease Terms 12 month NO SHORT TERM RENTALS
No Section 8 or third party checks
Pets upon approval with additional security deposit
No smoking - drug free home

(RLNE5059507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19929 Talisman have any available units?
19929 Talisman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 19929 Talisman have?
Some of 19929 Talisman's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19929 Talisman currently offering any rent specials?
19929 Talisman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19929 Talisman pet-friendly?
Yes, 19929 Talisman is pet friendly.
Does 19929 Talisman offer parking?
Yes, 19929 Talisman offers parking.
Does 19929 Talisman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19929 Talisman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19929 Talisman have a pool?
No, 19929 Talisman does not have a pool.
Does 19929 Talisman have accessible units?
No, 19929 Talisman does not have accessible units.
Does 19929 Talisman have units with dishwashers?
No, 19929 Talisman does not have units with dishwashers.
