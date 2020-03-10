19929 Talisman

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath West Torrance Home - This is beautiful 3 bed 1 bath MUST SEE home is located in the desirable area of West Torrance (zip code 90503)



All Appliances included - Washer Dryer, refrigerator, microwave, built in oven and counter stove top.



Updated bathroom and kitchen, neutral fresh paint and TONS of storage!



Original hardwood floors in hall dining and living room. New tile in bathroom and kitchen, carpeted bedrooms



This home boast a large grassy backyard perfect for summertime entertaining.



Elementary School:Towers

Intermediate School: Bert Lynn

High School: West High



Lease Terms 12 month NO SHORT TERM RENTALS

No Section 8 or third party checks

Pets upon approval with additional security deposit

No smoking - drug free home



(RLNE5059507)