All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 1961 W 231st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
1961 W 231st Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

1961 W 231st Street

1961 West 231st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1961 West 231st Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private cul-de-sac 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable South East Torrance. Open and spacious floor plan. Oversized kitchen with owner provided appliances. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Laminate flooring throughout the home. All three bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The backyard is private with access to a detached 2-car garage. This home is in the award-winning Torrance School District and is only minutes from major shopping, entertainment, parks, and dining so come and check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 W 231st Street have any available units?
1961 W 231st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 W 231st Street have?
Some of 1961 W 231st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 W 231st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1961 W 231st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 W 231st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1961 W 231st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1961 W 231st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1961 W 231st Street offers parking.
Does 1961 W 231st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1961 W 231st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 W 231st Street have a pool?
No, 1961 W 231st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1961 W 231st Street have accessible units?
No, 1961 W 231st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 W 231st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 W 231st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles