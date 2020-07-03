1961 W 231st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Private cul-de-sac 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable South East Torrance. Open and spacious floor plan. Oversized kitchen with owner provided appliances. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Laminate flooring throughout the home. All three bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The backyard is private with access to a detached 2-car garage. This home is in the award-winning Torrance School District and is only minutes from major shopping, entertainment, parks, and dining so come and check it out!