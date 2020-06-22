19209 Entradero Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine in West High!! Fresh Beach Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable home! Vaulted ceilings and a large living room that opens to a spacious and private backyard. Brand new remodeled bathroom, all new windows and copper plumbing are just some of the upgrades in this well cared for home! This home features the favorite floor-plan that flows beautifully to the backyard and has the open kitchen to a 'great room' living room. Very, Very Bright and Airy!



Conveniently close to the freeway as well as Starbucks, CVS, Hop Saint Brewing, and Trader Joe's. Located just twenty miles from downtown Los Angeles and seven miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, an a short drive from the beautifully remodeled Del Amo Shopping Center.