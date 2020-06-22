All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:44 PM

19209 Entradero Ave

19209 Entradero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19209 Entradero Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine in West High!! Fresh Beach Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable home! Vaulted ceilings and a large living room that opens to a spacious and private backyard. Brand new remodeled bathroom, all new windows and copper plumbing are just some of the upgrades in this well cared for home! This home features the favorite floor-plan that flows beautifully to the backyard and has the open kitchen to a 'great room' living room. Very, Very Bright and Airy!

Conveniently close to the freeway as well as Starbucks, CVS, Hop Saint Brewing, and Trader Joe's. Located just twenty miles from downtown Los Angeles and seven miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, an a short drive from the beautifully remodeled Del Amo Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19209 Entradero Ave have any available units?
19209 Entradero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 19209 Entradero Ave have?
Some of 19209 Entradero Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19209 Entradero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19209 Entradero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19209 Entradero Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19209 Entradero Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 19209 Entradero Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19209 Entradero Ave offers parking.
Does 19209 Entradero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19209 Entradero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19209 Entradero Ave have a pool?
No, 19209 Entradero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19209 Entradero Ave have accessible units?
No, 19209 Entradero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19209 Entradero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19209 Entradero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
