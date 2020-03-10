1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking new construction

Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach. Sleek and bright this contemporary home offers an open floor plan with light wood flooring throughout and loads of natural light from floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen provided with new appliances, ample storage and large center island with breakfast bar seating. Master bedroom with balcony access, spacious en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include guest bedroom, full guest bath with tub, washer/ dryer in unit, large sun filled wrap around balcony with room for lounging and dining. Direct access to subterranean parking area so easy to navigate from home to parking, with 2 assigned parking spaces with storage area. One South is anchored by a central community courtyard with public art, water features, and direct access to onsite F45 Fitness Studio, restaurants and retail businesses. Please be aware this condo is adjacent to a commercial retail space. The location provides walking distance to blue ribbon award-winning school Tulita Elementary (Grades K-5) (10/10 Rating), Alta Vista Elementary (Grades K-5) (9/10 Rating) Parras Middle School (Grades 6-9) (9/10-Rating), Redondo Union High School (Grades 9-12) (9/10 Rating). Also a quick commute to the beach and the Sunday farmers market at Riviera Village.



(RLNE5834982)