Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211

1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy · (310) 901-2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
new construction
Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach. Sleek and bright this contemporary home offers an open floor plan with light wood flooring throughout and loads of natural light from floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen provided with new appliances, ample storage and large center island with breakfast bar seating. Master bedroom with balcony access, spacious en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include guest bedroom, full guest bath with tub, washer/ dryer in unit, large sun filled wrap around balcony with room for lounging and dining. Direct access to subterranean parking area so easy to navigate from home to parking, with 2 assigned parking spaces with storage area. One South is anchored by a central community courtyard with public art, water features, and direct access to onsite F45 Fitness Studio, restaurants and retail businesses. Please be aware this condo is adjacent to a commercial retail space. The location provides walking distance to blue ribbon award-winning school Tulita Elementary (Grades K-5) (10/10 Rating), Alta Vista Elementary (Grades K-5) (9/10 Rating) Parras Middle School (Grades 6-9) (9/10-Rating), Redondo Union High School (Grades 9-12) (9/10 Rating). Also a quick commute to the beach and the Sunday farmers market at Riviera Village.

(RLNE5834982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 have any available units?
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 have?
Some of 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 is pet friendly.
Does 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 does offer parking.
Does 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 have a pool?
No, 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 have accessible units?
No, 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211 does not have units with dishwashers.
