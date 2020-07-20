All apartments in Torrance
Torrance, CA
1904 Andreo Avenue
1904 Andreo Avenue

1904 Andreo Avenue
Location

1904 Andreo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in one of the most famous neighborhoods in Torrance. This iconic 1912 craftsman is an authentic piece of history. The home has been tastefully updated over the years and is an excellent example of decades of pride of ownership. Walking distance to downtown Torrance you will never be short of great shopping and restaurants. The open concept kitchen and dining area open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard with a shaded trellis area and a two-car garage. Just minutes from the 405 and 110 freeway, this home is excellent for commuters. For private showings please contact listing agent Marco Asaro 310.989.9044

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Andreo Avenue have any available units?
1904 Andreo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 1904 Andreo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Andreo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Andreo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Andreo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1904 Andreo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Andreo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1904 Andreo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Andreo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Andreo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1904 Andreo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Andreo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1904 Andreo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Andreo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Andreo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Andreo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Andreo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
