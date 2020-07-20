1904 Andreo Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in one of the most famous neighborhoods in Torrance. This iconic 1912 craftsman is an authentic piece of history. The home has been tastefully updated over the years and is an excellent example of decades of pride of ownership. Walking distance to downtown Torrance you will never be short of great shopping and restaurants. The open concept kitchen and dining area open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard with a shaded trellis area and a two-car garage. Just minutes from the 405 and 110 freeway, this home is excellent for commuters. For private showings please contact listing agent Marco Asaro 310.989.9044