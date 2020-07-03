All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
1823 Santa Fe Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:09 AM

1823 Santa Fe Avenue

1823 Santa Fe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Santa Fe Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastically refreshed house! Brand new granite countertops. All brand new stainless appliances in kitchen along with fresh paint and brand new hardwood floors throughout. Front yard has brand new grass. Giant backyard with pool! One car garage for parking or storage with plenty of off a street parking.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S84Tcsiradb

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1823 Santa Fe Avenue have any available units?
1823 Santa Fe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Santa Fe Avenue have?
Some of 1823 Santa Fe Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Santa Fe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Santa Fe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Santa Fe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Santa Fe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1823 Santa Fe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Santa Fe Avenue offers parking.
Does 1823 Santa Fe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Santa Fe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Santa Fe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1823 Santa Fe Avenue has a pool.
Does 1823 Santa Fe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1823 Santa Fe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Santa Fe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Santa Fe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
