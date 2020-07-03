1823 Santa Fe Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501 Olde Torrance
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastically refreshed house! Brand new granite countertops. All brand new stainless appliances in kitchen along with fresh paint and brand new hardwood floors throughout. Front yard has brand new grass. Giant backyard with pool! One car garage for parking or storage with plenty of off a street parking.