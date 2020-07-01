All apartments in Torrance
Torrance, CA
1812 Gramercy Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

1812 Gramercy Avenue

1812 Gramercy Avenue · No Longer Available
Torrance
Location

1812 Gramercy Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION!!! Classic Craftsman style 2BR/2BA house located on a beautiful section of Old Town Torrance (5min/2miles to Del Amo Mall). Vintage features throughout including wide plank wood laminate floors, built-in china cabinet, delightful front porch to enjoy your morning coffee, wood cased windows/doors and outside raised patio side deck great for entertaining! Open concept Living & Dining rooms. Recently upgraded with a new Gourmet kitchen (quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, barn style deep sink). Formal Dining room plus convenient peninsula bar counter top for those quick meals. Brand new Central Air/Heat system & dual pane windows. Master BR suite with walk-in closet leads to a spacious bathroom. BR# 2 has a corner window & spacious closet. Extra bathroom with vintage tub perfect for guests. Washroom with washer/dryer hook-up's & sink leads to an additional basement storage. House is equipped with a soft water system. Owners will consider pet (extra). Rent includes water, gas, trash & gardening. Walking distance to Old Town Torrance shops, bakery, restaurants and businesses. Street parking available. Excellent tenant income & credit is required. Some pictures were taken earlier when property was staged. Most recent photos are the one's showing the house with updated new white dual pane windows, sliding patio door w/ deck & different gas stove/oven. This is the front house of 2 houses on a lot. Rear unit has separate entry at back alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Gramercy Avenue have any available units?
1812 Gramercy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Gramercy Avenue have?
Some of 1812 Gramercy Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Gramercy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Gramercy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Gramercy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Gramercy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Gramercy Avenue offer parking?
No, 1812 Gramercy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Gramercy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Gramercy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Gramercy Avenue have a pool?
No, 1812 Gramercy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Gramercy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1812 Gramercy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Gramercy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Gramercy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

