1812 Gramercy Avenue

LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION!!! Classic Craftsman style 2BR/2BA house located on a beautiful section of Old Town Torrance (5min/2miles to Del Amo Mall). Vintage features throughout including wide plank wood laminate floors, built-in china cabinet, delightful front porch to enjoy your morning coffee, wood cased windows/doors and outside raised patio side deck great for entertaining! Open concept Living & Dining rooms. Recently upgraded with a new Gourmet kitchen (quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, barn style deep sink). Formal Dining room plus convenient peninsula bar counter top for those quick meals. Brand new Central Air/Heat system & dual pane windows. Master BR suite with walk-in closet leads to a spacious bathroom. BR# 2 has a corner window & spacious closet. Extra bathroom with vintage tub perfect for guests. Washroom with washer/dryer hook-up's & sink leads to an additional basement storage. House is equipped with a soft water system. Owners will consider pet (extra). Rent includes water, gas, trash & gardening. Walking distance to Old Town Torrance shops, bakery, restaurants and businesses. Street parking available. Excellent tenant income & credit is required. Some pictures were taken earlier when property was staged. Most recent photos are the one's showing the house with updated new white dual pane windows, sliding patio door w/ deck & different gas stove/oven. This is the front house of 2 houses on a lot. Rear unit has separate entry at back alley.