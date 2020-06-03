1811 W 236th Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2004, this custom home features 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths with approx. 3,550sf of living space. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Breakfast dining off kitchen with formal dining room as well. Large family room and living room. 4 rooms, including master suite, located upstairs. Carpet in all rooms with tile in kitchen & baths. Open and private backyard with mature trees, grass and plenty of room for entertaining. Attached 2 car garage direct access to home. Located in a cul-de-sac in a great area of Torrance. Walking distance to beautiful Sur LA Brea Park and close to shopping, fwys, etc. NOTE: property has been painted a neutral color and new pictures have not been uploaded.