Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

1811 W 236th Street

1811 W 236th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 W 236th Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2004, this custom home features 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths with approx. 3,550sf of living space. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Breakfast dining off kitchen with formal dining room as well. Large family room and living room. 4 rooms, including master suite, located upstairs. Carpet in all rooms with tile in kitchen & baths. Open and private backyard with mature trees, grass and plenty of room for entertaining. Attached 2 car garage direct access to home. Located in a cul-de-sac in a great area of Torrance. Walking distance to beautiful Sur LA Brea Park and close to shopping, fwys, etc. NOTE: property has been painted a neutral color and new pictures have not been uploaded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 W 236th Street have any available units?
1811 W 236th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 W 236th Street have?
Some of 1811 W 236th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 W 236th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 W 236th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 W 236th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1811 W 236th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1811 W 236th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1811 W 236th Street offers parking.
Does 1811 W 236th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 W 236th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 W 236th Street have a pool?
No, 1811 W 236th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1811 W 236th Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 W 236th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 W 236th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 W 236th Street has units with dishwashers.

