18104 Regina Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This alluring bright and airy 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom front unit home features vaulted ceilings, sky lights and large windows for natural light to flow throughout. The recently remodeled kitchen boasts, gorgeous white cabinets, black granite counters, sleek black appliances and white ceramic tile. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout living space and 2 bedrooms equipped with wall to wall custom closets. Bamboo flooring throughout 3rd bedroom or extra living space with gas fireplace. Large grassy fenced in yard with fruit & shade trees. Situated in a prime location with easy access to the freeway, parks, The Galleria, Del Amo Mall, North Torrance High, and the beach. Pet friendly. Plenty of street parking. A must see!