18104 Regina Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

18104 Regina Avenue

18104 Regina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18104 Regina Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This alluring bright and airy 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom front unit home features vaulted ceilings, sky lights and large windows for natural light to flow throughout. The recently remodeled kitchen boasts, gorgeous white cabinets, black granite counters, sleek black appliances and white ceramic tile. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout living space and 2 bedrooms equipped with wall to wall custom closets. Bamboo flooring throughout 3rd bedroom or extra living space with gas fireplace. Large grassy fenced in yard with fruit & shade trees. Situated in a prime location with easy access to the freeway, parks, The Galleria, Del Amo Mall, North Torrance High, and the beach. Pet friendly. Plenty of street parking. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18104 Regina Avenue have any available units?
18104 Regina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 18104 Regina Avenue have?
Some of 18104 Regina Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18104 Regina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18104 Regina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18104 Regina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18104 Regina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18104 Regina Avenue offer parking?
No, 18104 Regina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18104 Regina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18104 Regina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18104 Regina Avenue have a pool?
No, 18104 Regina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18104 Regina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18104 Regina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18104 Regina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18104 Regina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

