Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking garage

Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels. Also offers additional living space that can be used as a large living area or family entertainment room. Located on a 6655 sqft corner lot, this property also have a detached 2 car garage with additional workshop in the back. Backyard has 2 area one with grass and also a patio space for year around entertainment.