1736 Cabrillo Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 7:43 PM

1736 Cabrillo Avenue

1736 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address 1736 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
- ($500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT)

- Rent: $2,550 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,900
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 1,100 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Large Bright Upstairs unit
- Private Entrance
- Balcony & Private Deck
- All Appliances Included- Fridge is not warranted
- Washer & Dryer Hook-ups
- Lots of storage, including built in furniture
- Several upgrades including new flooring, custom paint, remodeled kitchen and bathroom
- Water, sewer & Trash included
- Tenants pay gas & electric
- Street parking only
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

