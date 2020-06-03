Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



- Address 1736 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501

- ($500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT)



- Rent: $2,550 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,900

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx: 1,100 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Large Bright Upstairs unit

- Private Entrance

- Balcony & Private Deck

- All Appliances Included- Fridge is not warranted

- Washer & Dryer Hook-ups

- Lots of storage, including built in furniture

- Several upgrades including new flooring, custom paint, remodeled kitchen and bathroom

- Water, sewer & Trash included

- Tenants pay gas & electric

- Street parking only

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.