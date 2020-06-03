1724 Flower Ave.

Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Torrance - MASSIVE back yard, matured avocado, lemon tree. Nice floor plan, open living room with fireplace and adjacent dining area. Stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Laminate floors thru-out home. Good sized bedrooms plenty of storage in closets. Rear bedroom has direct access to back yard and patio deck. Laundry room adjacent to the kitchen, hook ups only. Great location, walking distance to the Del Amo Mall, minutes to the best shopping, dining and Madrona Marsh Nature Center, Wilson Park and nearby beaches.



2 Car Garage plus driveway

NO pets

NO smoking

Good credit required

$20 application fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4305452)