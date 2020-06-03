All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 1724 Flower Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
1724 Flower Ave.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1724 Flower Ave.

1724 Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1724 Flower Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Torrance - MASSIVE back yard, matured avocado, lemon tree. Nice floor plan, open living room with fireplace and adjacent dining area. Stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Laminate floors thru-out home. Good sized bedrooms plenty of storage in closets. Rear bedroom has direct access to back yard and patio deck. Laundry room adjacent to the kitchen, hook ups only. Great location, walking distance to the Del Amo Mall, minutes to the best shopping, dining and Madrona Marsh Nature Center, Wilson Park and nearby beaches.

2 Car Garage plus driveway
NO pets
NO smoking
Good credit required
$20 application fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4305452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Flower Ave. have any available units?
1724 Flower Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Flower Ave. have?
Some of 1724 Flower Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Flower Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Flower Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Flower Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Flower Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1724 Flower Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Flower Ave. offers parking.
Does 1724 Flower Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Flower Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Flower Ave. have a pool?
No, 1724 Flower Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Flower Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1724 Flower Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Flower Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Flower Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles