Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16923 Osage Avenue

16923 Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16923 Osage Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the beautiful city of Torrance. The unit has been recently refinished with hardwood tile throughout . The kitchen has new granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, a tumbled marble accent wall, updated lighting, and a new quiet garbage disposal. The beautiful O'Keefe & Merritt 42" white porcelain gas stove is in excellent working order and has 4 burners, chrome griddle, oven with glass door, Grillivator broiler, storage/warming oven, chrome light cover with power outlet, drop-in salt & pepper shakers, clock and culinary chart, and vanishing shelf/cover. For your convenience , the unit also offers washer/dryer, window AC and an electric fireplace. The house offers a private yard that has a park like feeling, with many trees and flowering shrubs. Don't miss out in this opportunity!

For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please text Juan at (310)200-5791 or call (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO LINDA@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** **SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : LINDA@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16923 Osage Avenue have any available units?
16923 Osage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 16923 Osage Avenue have?
Some of 16923 Osage Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16923 Osage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16923 Osage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16923 Osage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16923 Osage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16923 Osage Avenue offer parking?
No, 16923 Osage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16923 Osage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16923 Osage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16923 Osage Avenue have a pool?
No, 16923 Osage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16923 Osage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16923 Osage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16923 Osage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16923 Osage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

