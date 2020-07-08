16923 Osage Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters garbage disposal oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the beautiful city of Torrance. The unit has been recently refinished with hardwood tile throughout . The kitchen has new granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, a tumbled marble accent wall, updated lighting, and a new quiet garbage disposal. The beautiful O'Keefe & Merritt 42" white porcelain gas stove is in excellent working order and has 4 burners, chrome griddle, oven with glass door, Grillivator broiler, storage/warming oven, chrome light cover with power outlet, drop-in salt & pepper shakers, clock and culinary chart, and vanishing shelf/cover. For your convenience , the unit also offers washer/dryer, window AC and an electric fireplace. The house offers a private yard that has a park like feeling, with many trees and flowering shrubs. Don't miss out in this opportunity!



For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please text Juan at (310)200-5791 or call (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO LINDA@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** **SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : LINDA@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.