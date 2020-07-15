All apartments in Torrance
1671 Gramercy

1671 Gramercy Avenue · (310) 350-1749
Location

1671 Gramercy Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Greene Developments LLC (310)212-22960. Shown by appointment only. Well maintained 2 bed/1.5 bath three-story townhouse with approx. 1,100 SF (SF provided by Owner). Unit features 2 balconies and an attached private 2-car garage with storage. No one above or below. Unit has stone counters, laminate floors, partial carpet, laundry hookups, central heat, ceiling fans and is located within a quiet, private and gated 10-unit building. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. All appliances included except fridge and washer/dryer. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 Gramercy have any available units?
1671 Gramercy has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1671 Gramercy have?
Some of 1671 Gramercy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
1671 Gramercy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 Gramercy pet-friendly?
No, 1671 Gramercy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1671 Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, 1671 Gramercy offers parking.
Does 1671 Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1671 Gramercy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 Gramercy have a pool?
No, 1671 Gramercy does not have a pool.
Does 1671 Gramercy have accessible units?
No, 1671 Gramercy does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1671 Gramercy has units with dishwashers.
