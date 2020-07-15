1671 Gramercy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Call Greene Developments LLC (310)212-22960. Shown by appointment only. Well maintained 2 bed/1.5 bath three-story townhouse with approx. 1,100 SF (SF provided by Owner). Unit features 2 balconies and an attached private 2-car garage with storage. No one above or below. Unit has stone counters, laminate floors, partial carpet, laundry hookups, central heat, ceiling fans and is located within a quiet, private and gated 10-unit building. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. All appliances included except fridge and washer/dryer. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.