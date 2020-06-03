16629 Yukon Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful multi-level 3 BD 2.5 BA Park Villas condo in Torrance. This unit features a great layout with central AC and heat, recessed lighting throughout, lots of windows for natural light, and gorgeous floors. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, and built-in microwave and stove. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer included. Bedrooms feature large closets, cozy carpeting, and access to balconies for a breath of fresh air. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Large garage with automatic garage-door opener easily fits 3 cars and includes a 240-volt outlet perfect for your EV plug. Guest parking on site. Convenient to Alondra Water Park, Alondra Golf Course, El Camino College, Carr Elementary, 405 FWY, Roadium Market, South Bay Galleria, Target, food, shopping, and more!