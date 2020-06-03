All apartments in Torrance
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:22 AM

16629 Yukon Avenue

16629 Yukon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16629 Yukon Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome home to this beautiful multi-level 3 BD 2.5 BA Park Villas condo in Torrance. This unit features a great layout with central AC and heat, recessed lighting throughout, lots of windows for natural light, and gorgeous floors. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, and built-in microwave and stove. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer included. Bedrooms feature large closets, cozy carpeting, and access to balconies for a breath of fresh air. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Large garage with automatic garage-door opener easily fits 3 cars and includes a 240-volt outlet perfect for your EV plug. Guest parking on site. Convenient to Alondra Water Park, Alondra Golf Course, El Camino College, Carr Elementary, 405 FWY, Roadium Market, South Bay Galleria, Target, food, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16629 Yukon Avenue have any available units?
16629 Yukon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 16629 Yukon Avenue have?
Some of 16629 Yukon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16629 Yukon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16629 Yukon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16629 Yukon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16629 Yukon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 16629 Yukon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16629 Yukon Avenue offers parking.
Does 16629 Yukon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16629 Yukon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16629 Yukon Avenue have a pool?
No, 16629 Yukon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16629 Yukon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16629 Yukon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16629 Yukon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16629 Yukon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

